AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $171.61K Position in RWE (FWB:RWE)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,942.68K shares of RWE AG (FWB:RWE) valued at $171.61K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,958.80K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RWE is 52.64. The forecasts range from a low of 34.95 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.63% from its latest reported closing price of 38.81.

The projected annual revenue for RWE is 31,222MM, a decrease of 15.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWE. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWE is 0.58%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 86,438K shares.

Other Shareholders

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,327K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,312K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWE by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,837K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,801K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWE by 9.14% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 3,903K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,607K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWE by 12.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,432K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWE by 3.26% over the last quarter.

MMUFX - MFS Utilities Fund A holds 2,399K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWE Maintains 2.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

