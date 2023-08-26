AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $164.96K Position in Alibaba Group Holding (HKG:9988)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,861.30K shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HKG:9988) valued at $164.96K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 12,359.20K shares, an increase of 28.34%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.05% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding is 133.48. The forecasts range from a low of 88.68 to a high of $183.39. The average price target represents an increase of 49.05% from its latest reported closing price of 89.55.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding is 986,632MM, an increase of 9.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9988 is 2.02%, a decrease of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 1,927,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 203,413K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209,103K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 22.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 194,231K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198,520K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 24.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 136,610K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 9.75% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 59,932K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 55,675K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,762K shares, representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9988 by 21.15% over the last quarter.

