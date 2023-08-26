AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $164.40K Position in Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,294.71K shares of Wolters Kluwer NV (AMS:WKL) valued at $164.40K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 222.12K shares, an increase of 482.88%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wolters Kluwer is 124.08. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of 109.00.

The projected annual revenue for Wolters Kluwer is 5,646MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolters Kluwer. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKL is 0.62%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 40,286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,313K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 21.87% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,082K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 15.37% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 1,961K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 10.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,924K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 12.56% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,870K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Wolters Kluwer Maintains 1.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

