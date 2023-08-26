AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $163.31K Position in Axis Bank (NSE:AXISBANK)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,533.31K shares of Axis Bank Ltd (NSE:AXISBANK) valued at $163.31K.

In the last filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.95% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Bank is 1,152.08. The forecasts range from a low of 849.41 to a high of $1,416.45. The average price target represents an increase of 20.95% from its latest reported closing price of 952.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Bank is 522,410MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 80.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Bank. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXISBANK is 0.59%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 426,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 97,674K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,601K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,547K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXISBANK by 2.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,076K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,259K shares, representing an increase of 89.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXISBANK by 1,310.68% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,799K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,654K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXISBANK by 8.25% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 16,288K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,284K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXISBANK by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.