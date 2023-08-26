AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $159.69K Position in WuXi AppTec (603259)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,541.35K shares of WuXi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) valued at $159.69K.

In their previous filing dated August 25, 2023 they reported 5,305.30K shares, an increase of 249.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in WuXi AppTec. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 603259 is 0.36%, a decrease of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.53% to 95,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 11,971K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,838K shares, representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 603259 by 19.17% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 10,620K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,961K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 603259 by 29.10% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 5,739K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 603259 by 22.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,563K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing an increase of 52.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603259 by 90.78% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,061K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

