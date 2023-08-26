AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $154.20K Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,722.72K shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) valued at $154.20K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 4,775.61K shares, a decrease of 42.99%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.97% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 64.70. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.97% from its latest reported closing price of 52.19.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 62,485MM, an increase of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABI is 0.56%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 662,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 164,775K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150,313K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 18.44% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 61,623K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,727K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 7.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,846K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,847K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 7.86% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 42,858K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 9.64% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 17,595K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,406K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Maintains 1.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

