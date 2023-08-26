AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $151.89K Position in Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,373.72K shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (EPA:UBI) valued at $151.89K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 4,853.24K shares, an increase of 10.72%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Upside

As of August 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ubisoft Entertainment is 30.75. The forecasts range from a low of 16.97 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of 28.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ubisoft Entertainment is 2,279MM, an increase of 25.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 12.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBI is 0.21%, an increase of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.29% to 20,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,615K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 68.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 216.99% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,611K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 13.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,264K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 44.02% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,031K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

