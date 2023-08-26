AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $146.98K Position in B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,735.23K shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME) valued at $146.98K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 20,820.02K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail is 591.32. The forecasts range from a low of 363.60 to a high of $719.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.81% from its latest reported closing price of 569.60.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail is 5,414MM, an increase of 14.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BME is 0.56%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 275,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 35,000K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,900K shares, representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 2.13% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 29,746K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 23,097K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,708K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 10.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,322K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,287K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 9.63% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 12,119K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,940K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 13.16% over the last quarter.

B&M European Value Retail Maintains 7.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.29%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

