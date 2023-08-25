AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $142.60K Position in Coloplast A (XCSE:COLOB)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,140.55K shares of Coloplast A/S (XCSE:COLOB) valued at $142.60K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 615.96K shares, an increase of 85.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast A. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLOB is 0.28%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 12,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,754K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLOB by 19.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,021K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLOB by 4.97% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 786K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 635K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLOB by 17.43% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLOB by 7.43% over the last quarter.

