AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $139.69K Position in CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD CNY1.0 (HKEX:3968)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30,715.90K shares of CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD COMMON STOCK CNY1.0 (HKEX:3968) valued at $139.69K.

In their previous filing dated August 25, 2023 they reported 30,715.90K shares, a decrease of 21.61%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.34% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD CNY1.0 is 51.15. The forecasts range from a low of 28.72 to a high of $69.48. The average price target represents an increase of 66.34% from its latest reported closing price of 30.75.

The projected annual revenue for CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD CNY1.0 is 381,746MM, an increase of 30.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD CNY1.0. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3968 is 0.85%, a decrease of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 682,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,929K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares, representing an increase of 85.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 567.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,511K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,990K shares, representing an increase of 69.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 225.70% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,820K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,842K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 14.92% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,494K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,346K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 10.91% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 25,838K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,228K shares, representing an increase of 68.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 218.13% over the last quarter.

