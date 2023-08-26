AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $139.31K Position in Renesas Electronics (TYO:6723)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,361.50K shares of Renesas Electronics Corp (TYO:6723) valued at $139.31K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 6,670.00K shares, an increase of 10.37%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renesas Electronics is 3,042.51. The forecasts range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of $4,368.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.68% from its latest reported closing price of 2,383.00.

The projected annual revenue for Renesas Electronics is 1,487,493MM, a decrease of 1.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 187.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renesas Electronics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 10.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6723 is 0.42%, an increase of 17.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 207,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,041K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 26.96% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 11,465K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,314K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,245K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 52.94% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,089K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 26.62% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 8,456K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,851K shares, representing a decrease of 40.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 9.34% over the last quarter.

