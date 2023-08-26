AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $133.73K Position in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (HKEX:2318)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,872.00K shares of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (HKEX:2318) valued at $133.73K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 23,036.50K shares, a decrease of 9.40%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China is 71.50. The forecasts range from a low of 36.29 to a high of $96.57. The average price target represents an increase of 61.77% from its latest reported closing price of 44.20.

The projected annual revenue for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China is 985,416MM, a decrease of 23.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2318 is 0.99%, a decrease of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 890,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 74,452K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,680K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1.48% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 63,563K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,457K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 13.35% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 48,607K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,486K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 2.68% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 36,445K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,709K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1.81% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 32,786K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,728K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 2.74% over the last quarter.

