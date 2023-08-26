AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $127.58K Position in Astra International (IDX:ASII)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 280,007.30K shares of Astra International Tbk PT (IDX:ASII) valued at $127.58K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 173,407.50K shares, an increase of 61.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astra International. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASII is 0.35%, an increase of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 3,054,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 351,910K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,394K shares, representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASII by 62.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 314,440K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338,630K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASII by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281,166K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASII by 19.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 185,252K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 180,000K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.