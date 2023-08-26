AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $126.77K Position in Adecco Group (SIX:ADEN)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,883.72K shares of Adecco Group AG (SIX:ADEN) valued at $126.77K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,899.60K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Downside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adecco Group is 34.93. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of 37.62.

The projected annual revenue for Adecco Group is 23,478MM, a decrease of 2.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecco Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEN is 0.22%, a decrease of 14.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 33,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 2,198K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,081K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,927K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,923K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 8.12% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,634K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Adecco Group Maintains 6.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

