AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $122.91K Position in XP (B3:XP)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,239.23K shares of XP Inc (B3:XP) valued at $122.91K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 8,903.61K shares, a decrease of 41.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.56%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 114,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,398K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 23.61% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 10,230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 1.69% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 18.12% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 6,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,252K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 20.73% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 5,666K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.