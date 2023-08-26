AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $1,209.52K Position in Shin-Etsu Chemical (TYO:4063)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36,391.10K shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (TYO:4063) valued at $1,209.52K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 42,867.50K shares, a decrease of 15.11%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.03% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shin-Etsu Chemical is 5,304.85. The forecasts range from a low of 4,242.00 to a high of $5,958.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.03% from its latest reported closing price of 4,572.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shin-Etsu Chemical is 2,685,856MM, a decrease of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1,549.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shin-Etsu Chemical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4063 is 0.56%, an increase of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 403.49% to 311,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,579K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 2.93% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 21,674K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 16,500K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,854K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 19,541.90% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,898K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 99.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 47,273.45% over the last quarter.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Maintains 2.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.