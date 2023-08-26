AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $120.87K Position in Wacker Chemie (FWB:WCH)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 880.76K shares of Wacker Chemie AG (FWB:WCH) valued at $120.87K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 884.36K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wacker Chemie is 153.96. The forecasts range from a low of 115.14 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of 132.50.

The projected annual revenue for Wacker Chemie is 7,241MM, a decrease of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Chemie. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 11.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCH is 0.21%, a decrease of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 2,779K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 493K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 199K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 2.20% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 148K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 18.69% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wacker Chemie Maintains 9.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.06%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 23.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

