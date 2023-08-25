AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $1,191.85K Position in DSV PANALPINA A (XCSE:DSV)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,663.28K shares of DSV PANALPINA A/S (XCSE:DSV) valued at $1,191.85K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 5,817.25K shares, a decrease of 2.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSV PANALPINA A. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSV is 0.59%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 44,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,667K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,351K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 10.42% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,305K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 3.97% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,675K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 33.86% over the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 1,629K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 1.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.