AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $119.08K Position in Bunzl (LSE:BNZL)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,127.53K shares of Bunzl PLC (LSE:BNZL) valued at $119.08K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 3,140.32K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.11% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bunzl is 3,231.42. The forecasts range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of $5,460.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.11% from its latest reported closing price of 2,713.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bunzl is 12,412MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNZL is 0.28%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 52,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,454K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,145K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 6.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,588K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 6.00% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,263K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,114K shares, representing a decrease of 81.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 40.89% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 2,211K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Bunzl Maintains 2.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.31%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

