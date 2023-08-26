AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $1,176.85K Position in Bharti Airtel (NSE:BHARTIARTL)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 109,717.54K shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd (NSE:BHARTIARTL) valued at $1,176.85K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 122,556.18K shares, a decrease of 10.48%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bharti Airtel is 917.34. The forecasts range from a low of 707.00 to a high of $1,081.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.68% from its latest reported closing price of 868.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bharti Airtel is 1,612,434MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bharti Airtel. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHARTIARTL is 0.67%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 443,764K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,959K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,682K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,168K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,831K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,517K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,483K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHARTIARTL by 13.84% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 20,107K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.