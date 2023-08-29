AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $116.38K Position in Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,085.56K shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) valued at $116.38K.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is 109.85. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of 98.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is 45,543MM, a decrease of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 1.13%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 200,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,748K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,390K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,358K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 95.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 15,734.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,107K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,841K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing an increase of 72.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 320.07% over the last quarter.

Sanofi Maintains 3.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.