AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $115.82K Position in Air Liquide (EPA:AI)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 646.00K shares of Air Liquide SA (EPA:AI) valued at $115.82K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 669.09K shares, a decrease of 3.45%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Liquide is 178.88. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from its latest reported closing price of 162.70.

The projected annual revenue for Air Liquide is 30,414MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Liquide. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.87%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 52,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,783K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 10.49% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,401K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 5.23% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,003K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 16.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 23.50% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 1,756K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 2.87% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,651K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Air Liquide Maintains 1.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

