AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $108.21K Position in Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,020.61K shares of Burberry Group PLC (LSE:BRBY) valued at $108.21K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 5,098.59K shares, a decrease of 21.14%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.69% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group is 2,369.22. The forecasts range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of $2,940.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.69% from its latest reported closing price of 2,160.00.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group is 3,342MM, an increase of 8.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBY is 0.28%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 66,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,582K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,014K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 6.25% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,740K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,645K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 22.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,891K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Burberry Group Maintains 2.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

