AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $105.23K Position in Croda International (LSE:CRDA)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,472.40K shares of Croda International PLC (LSE:CRDA) valued at $105.23K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 1,478.42K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.36% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Croda International is 6,649.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5,656.00 to a high of $8,190.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from its latest reported closing price of 5,390.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Croda International is 1,897MM, an increase of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Croda International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDA is 0.31%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 19,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,838K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 3.27% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,800K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 5.36% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,187K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,068K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 5.88% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 843K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Croda International Maintains 2.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.