AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $103.69K Position in Ambu A (XCSE:AMBUB)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,338.67K shares of Ambu A/S (XCSE:AMBUB) valued at $103.69K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 6,364.59K shares, a decrease of 0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambu A. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBUB is 0.36%, an increase of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 52,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 13,770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,067K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBUB by 12.11% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,396K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBUB by 6.07% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,032K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 4,445K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBUB by 13.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBUB by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.