AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND Discloses $101.90K Position in Diageo (LSE:DGE)

Fintel reports that AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,375.41K shares of Diageo PLC (LSE:DGE) valued at $101.90K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 1,525.67K shares, an increase of 55.70%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diageo is 3,878.32. The forecasts range from a low of 2,676.50 to a high of $5,460.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.80% from its latest reported closing price of 3,264.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diageo is 18,546MM, an increase of 8.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGE is 0.94%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 361,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,361K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,765K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 21,591K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,973K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 2.93% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 20,199K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,434K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 1.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,050K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 6.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,200K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGE by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Diageo Maintains 2.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.