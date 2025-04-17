AEP Stock Rides on Investments & Renewable Portfolio Expansion

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP is systematically investing in infrastructural upgrades to enhance the reliability of its operations and meet the rising demand from customers efficiently. American Electric is also making investments to boost its renewable generation portfolio.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to a weak solvency position.

Tailwinds Favoring AEP

American Electric plans to invest $54 billion in electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations, including renewables, between 2025 and 2029. The company forecasts that this systematic investment will help it achieve long-term earnings growth of 6-8%.



American Electric has been continuously spending to expand its renewable generation portfolio. In 2024, the company acquired regulatory permissions from various state regulatory commissions to acquire roughly 2,303 MWs of owned renewable power facilities for $5.5 billion in investments. The company plans to spend $9.9 billion on regulated renewable expansion between 2025 and 2029. Such efforts should significantly increase American Electric's renewable generation portfolio.



The company’s geographically diversified operations allow it to benefit from revenues generated from different states compared to its single-state utility peers. AEP controls the nation's largest electricity transmission system, consisting of roughly 40,000 circuit miles of transmission lines, including nearly 2,100 circuit miles of 765 kV lines that serve as the foundation of the eastern United States' electric interconnection grid.

Headwinds Faced by AEP

As of Dec. 31, 2024, American Electric Power had 23,200 MW of generating capacity, with 10,700 MW being coal-fired. The company is evaluating the effects of four new Environmental Protection Agency regulations on its generating fleet, which may significantly impact its operating results as it refines cost estimates for complying with these regulations while meeting its obligations to provide reliable and affordable electricity.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, American Electric had $39.31 billion in long-term debt, while its cash equivalents totaled $0.46 billion. As of the same date, its current debt was $5.86 billion. As both AEP’s current and long-term debt levels remained far greater than its cash reserve, the company seems to have a weak position concerning its solvency.

AEP Stock Price Movement

In the past three months, AEP shares have risen 8.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.1%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are WEC Energy Group WEC, CenterPoint Energy CNP and NiSource Inc. NI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



WEC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.8%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.34% in the last four quarters.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.76% in the last four quarters.



NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.9%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.02% in the last four quarters.

