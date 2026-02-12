AEP Q4 Earnings Fall; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), on Thursday, reported lower net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income decreased 82 percent to $582 million from $664 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.09 versus $1.25 last year.

Adjusted net earnings decreased 22 percent to $638 million from $660 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.19 versus $1.24 last year.

On average, 15 analysts had expected the company to report $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $5.31 billion from $4.70 billion in the previous year.

The company management reaffirmed its 2026 operating earnings guidance in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

In the pre-market trading, American Electric Power is 1.77% higher at $124.41 on the Nasdaq.

