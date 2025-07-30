Markets
AEP Guides To Upper Half Of 2025 Operating Earnings Guidance Range

July 30, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power (AEP) reaffirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share and now guiding to the upper half of that range. The company reaffirmed its long-term operating earnings growth rate of 6% to 8%.

Second-quarter GAAP earnings was $1.226 billion or $2.29 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $340 million or $0.64 per share in second-quarter 2024. Operating earnings were $766 million or $1.43 per share, compared with operating earnings of $662 million or $1.25 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 11.1% to $5.09 billion from $4.58 billion last year.

AEP said it is successfully executing on its $54 billion capital plan and expects to announce a new, five-year capital plan this fall of approximately $70 billion to meet the growing energy needs of customers.

