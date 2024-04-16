News & Insights

AEP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

April 16, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.32, changing hands as low as $79.16 per share. American Electric Power Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: American Electric Power Co Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AEP's low point in its 52 week range is $69.38 per share, with $94.7251 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.89. The AEP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
