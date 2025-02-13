AEP (AEP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Electric Power (AEP) reported $4.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail : 22,153 GWh versus 21,512.62 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 22,153 GWh versus 21,512.62 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail : 21,721 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22,020.43 GWh.

: 21,721 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22,020.43 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities : 667 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 600.36 GWh.

: 667 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 600.36 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total : 22,820 GWh compared to the 22,112.98 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 22,820 GWh compared to the 22,112.98 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities : 3,636 GWh versus 2,658.96 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,636 GWh versus 2,658.96 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total : 25,357 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24,679.39 GWh.

: 25,357 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24,679.39 GWh. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $275.50 million compared to the $330.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $275.50 million compared to the $330.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities : $191.30 million compared to the $276.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $191.30 million compared to the $276.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco : $166.30 million compared to the $175.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $166.30 million compared to the $175.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing : $30.20 million versus $81.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $30.20 million versus $81.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Corporate and Other : -$3.20 million compared to the -$198.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$3.20 million compared to the -$198.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $255.20 million versus $333.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of AEP have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

