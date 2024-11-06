AEP (AEP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Electric Power (AEP) reported $5.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78, the EPS surprise was +3.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail : 24,815 GWh versus 24,874.03 GWh estimated by three analysts on average.

: 24,815 GWh versus 24,874.03 GWh estimated by three analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail : 25,043 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25,071.78 GWh.

: 25,043 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25,071.78 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities : 3,559 GWh versus 3,702.49 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,559 GWh versus 3,702.49 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total : 25,319 GWh versus 25,700.71 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 25,319 GWh versus 25,700.71 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities : 504 GWh versus 510.79 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 504 GWh versus 510.79 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total : 28,602 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28,734.98 GWh.

: 28,602 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28,734.98 GWh. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $572.40 million versus $535.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $572.40 million versus $535.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities : $245.20 million compared to the $258.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $245.20 million compared to the $258.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco : $214.70 million compared to the $208.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $214.70 million compared to the $208.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing : $99.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.23 million.

: $99.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.23 million. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Corporate and Other : -$146.10 million compared to the -$114.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$146.10 million compared to the -$114.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities: $571.50 million compared to the $484.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of AEP have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

