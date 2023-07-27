AEP (AEP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Electric Power (AEP) reported $4.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -0.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail : 21260 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21940.72 GWh.

: 21260 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21940.72 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail : 20153 GWh compared to the 20392.09 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.

: 20153 GWh compared to the 20392.09 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities : 428 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 595.48 GWh.

: 428 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 595.48 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities : 3484 GWh versus 3283.08 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3484 GWh versus 3283.08 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total : 20581 GWh compared to the 21098.48 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 20581 GWh compared to the 21098.48 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total : 24744 GWh compared to the 25703.52 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 24744 GWh compared to the 25703.52 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $2.67 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $2.67 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing : $331.40 million compared to the $521.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.8% year over year.

: $331.40 million compared to the $521.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.8% year over year. Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco : $458.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

: $458.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%. Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities : $1.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $1.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $260.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.35 million.

: $260.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.35 million. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities: $156.50 million compared to the $173.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of AEP have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.