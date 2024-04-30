AEP (AEP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Electric Power (AEP) reported $5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.28 billion, representing a surprise of -5.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail : 21,263 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20,430.75 GWh.

: 21,263 GWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20,430.75 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail : 23,119 GWh compared to the 23,016.88 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.

: 23,119 GWh compared to the 23,016.88 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities : 590 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 457.68 GWh.

: 590 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 457.68 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total : 21,853 GWh versus 20,818.32 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 21,853 GWh versus 20,818.32 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total : 26,882 GWh versus 25,825.02 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 26,882 GWh versus 25,825.02 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities : 3,763 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,957.04 GWh.

: 3,763 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,957.04 GWh. Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing : $563.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $346.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.3%.

: $563.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $346.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.3%. Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities : $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $2.95 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $2.95 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco : $497.30 million versus $495.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $497.30 million versus $495.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing : $65.40 million compared to the $44.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $65.40 million compared to the $44.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco: $208.70 million compared to the $199.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of AEP have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.