AEP (AEP) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power (AEP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AEP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' of $416.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' will reach $2.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' to come in at $530.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail' at 24357 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22808 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail' will likely reach 22003 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22073 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities' reaching 252 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 253 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total' should come in at 24609 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23061 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities' stands at 3339 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3176 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh.

Analysts forecast 'Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total' to reach 25342 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25249 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities' should arrive at $227.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $244.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' will reach $220.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $215.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, AEP shares have recorded returns of +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

