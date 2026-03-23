AEO's Digital Customer Acquisition Rise: Is Omnichannel Strengthening?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO continues to sharpen its omnichannel capabilities as digital engagement becomes a critical growth lever across the apparel sector. The company has been prioritizing customer acquisition through its direct channels, supported by targeted marketing campaigns and enhanced digital experiences. With consumers increasingly shifting between online and physical stores, strengthening omnichannel connectivity remains central to AEO’s strategy to drive traffic, deepen engagement and improve conversion rates.



Recent performance trends highlight the growing importance of digital and customer growth metrics. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, AEO reported overall comparable sales growth of 8%, supported by strong traffic gains and higher customer engagement across channels. The Aerie brand recorded 14% growth in new customers, while brand awareness increased 12% year over year, signaling successful digital and marketing initiatives. Additionally, management noted that the direct business outperformed in the back half of the year, with customer acquisition momentum continuing into the early part of the new fiscal year.



The company is also investing meaningfully in marketing and digital engagement tools to strengthen its omnichannel reach. Management highlighted a strategic increase in advertising spend, particularly across digital platforms, aimed at boosting brand visibility and driving customer traffic. Initiatives such as influencer partnerships, creator communities and targeted campaigns are helping expand AEO’s reach among younger consumers while supporting stronger conversion across both online and store channels.



Looking ahead, AEO’s focus on building stronger customer relationships through data-driven marketing, enhanced online experiences and seamless store integration is expected to reinforce its omnichannel positioning. The company aims to convert newly acquired shoppers into repeat customers through personalized engagement and improved product availability across channels. If these efforts continue to drive higher traffic and retention, AEO could see sustained growth supported by a more resilient and fully integrated omnichannel ecosystem.

AEO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

American Eagle’s shares have rallied 35.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, AEO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64X compared with the industry’s average of 15.70X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 17.3% and 10.3%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 has moved north in the past seven days.



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AEO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and FIGS Inc. FIGS.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported number. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.