AEO's Aerie Comp Sales Rise 25%: What's Driving Outperformance?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s AEO Aerie banner continues to stand out as a major growth engine, benefiting from strong customer engagement, compelling product offerings and effective marketing initiatives. The brand’s focus on comfort, authenticity and lifestyle categories has helped it deepen connections with consumers, enabling it to gain market share in a competitive retail environment. Management remains optimistic about Aerie’s long-term prospects as it continues to broaden brand awareness and strengthen customer loyalty.



In first-quarter fiscal 2026, Aerie delivered another impressive performance, with revenues surging 34% year over year to $481 million and comparable sales rising 25%. On a trailing 12-month basis, the brand surpassed the $2 billion revenue milestone. Strength was broad-based across channels and categories, with Aerie apparel comps jumping 45%, while intimates posted high-single-digit growth. The company noted that higher traffic, better conversion, increased average unit retail and larger basket sizes all contributed to the banner’s exceptional results.



Several strategic initiatives have been driving this outperformance. Aerie’s head-to-toe merchandising approach across apparel, intimates and sleepwear has boosted average order values and encouraged repeat purchases. Marketing efforts, including the 100% Aerie Real campaign featuring Pamela Anderson and the company’s commitment to avoiding AI-generated imagery, have resonated strongly with customers. Additionally, the Aerie Real Makers influencer program exceeded its six-month targets within weeks, helping attract new shoppers while increasing engagement among existing customers.



Looking ahead, management believes Aerie and its OFFLINE activewear business have a significant runway for continued growth. OFFLINE has emerged as an important long-term opportunity, supported by strong demand for matching sets and new fabrications, and has already become the No. 2 legging brand among its core demographic. Although competition remains intense, AEO’s disciplined promotional strategy, continued investments in marketing and strong customer loyalty position Aerie well to sustain its momentum and remain a key contributor to the company’s overall growth.

AEO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

American Eagle’s shares have surged 83.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.3% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, AEO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65X compared with the industry’s average of 15.74X.



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AEO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Ross Stores ROST, a leading U.S. off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE, which operates as a specialty value retailer, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 14.3% and 30.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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