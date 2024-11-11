News & Insights

Aeorema’s Cheerful Twentyfirst Wins Top Global Award

Aeorema Communications (GB:AEO) has released an update.

Aeorema Communications’ brand experience agency, Cheerful Twentyfirst, has been named the Global Agency of the Year at the 2024 C&IT Awards, marking its second win in three years. This prestigious recognition highlights the agency’s innovative and impactful event delivery across key global markets. The award underscores Cheerful Twentyfirst’s creative prowess and ability to execute large-scale projects in diverse regions.

