Aeon (TYO:8267) Price Target Increased by 8.78% to 2,570.40

The average one-year price target for Aeon (TYO:8267) has been revised to 2,570.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.78% from the prior estimate of 2,363.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 3,255.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.06% from the latest reported closing price of 2,956.50 / share.

Aeon Maintains 1.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeon. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8267 is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 46,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,309K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8267 by 0.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,399K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8267 by 14.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,494K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8267 by 1.99% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,063K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8267 by 2.63% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,944K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8267 by 8.68% over the last quarter.

