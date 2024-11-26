AEON Stores Announces Major Lease Renewal Transactions

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HK:0984) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has announced the renewal of its lease agreements for its OP and HZ premises, marking significant asset transactions under HKFRS 16. The agreements involve both disposals and acquisitions of assets, with values recognized at approximately RMB 44.8 million for OP and RMB 53.4 million for HZ. These major transactions are subject to reporting and shareholders’ approval requirements but have already received written approval from the majority shareholder, AEON Co.
For further insights into HK:0984 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.