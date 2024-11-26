AEON Stores Announces Major Lease Renewal Transactions

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HK:0984) has released an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has announced the renewal of its lease agreements for its OP and HZ premises, marking significant asset transactions under HKFRS 16. The agreements involve both disposals and acquisitions of assets, with values recognized at approximately RMB 44.8 million for OP and RMB 53.4 million for HZ. These major transactions are subject to reporting and shareholders’ approval requirements but have already received written approval from the majority shareholder, AEON Co.

