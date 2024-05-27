News & Insights

Stocks

AEON Stores Announces Directorial Changes

May 27, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HK:0984) has released an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has announced the retirement of Non-executive Directors Mr. Isei Nakagawa and Mr. Makoto Fukuda following the annual general meeting held on May 27, 2024. In the same announcement, the company introduced Mr. Kenji Fujita and Mr. Yasutoshi Yokochi as their new Non-executive Directors. Both appointees bring extensive experience in administration, business development, and finance from their previous roles within the AEON group.

For further insights into HK:0984 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.