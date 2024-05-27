AEON Stores Announces Directorial Changes

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HK:0984) has released an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has announced the retirement of Non-executive Directors Mr. Isei Nakagawa and Mr. Makoto Fukuda following the annual general meeting held on May 27, 2024. In the same announcement, the company introduced Mr. Kenji Fujita and Mr. Yasutoshi Yokochi as their new Non-executive Directors. Both appointees bring extensive experience in administration, business development, and finance from their previous roles within the AEON group.

