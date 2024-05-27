AEON Stores’ AGM Unanimously Passes Key Resolutions

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HK:0984) has released an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors, the authorization for the board to fix director remuneration, and the re-appointment of KPMG as auditor. Notably, shareholders also approved mandates for share repurchase, share issue, and the extension of the share issue mandate, demonstrating solid confidence in the company’s leadership and future plans.

