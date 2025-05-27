$AEON stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AEON stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,494,499 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AEON:
$AEON Insider Trading Activity
$AEON insiders have traded $AEON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOST FISCHER has made 3 purchases buying 170,000 shares for an estimated $84,550 and 0 sales.
$AEON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AEON stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 749,091 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,098
- FORMIDABLE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 689,182 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,380
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 265,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,871
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 251,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,903
- CAPROCK GROUP, LLC removed 62,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,326
- STATE STREET CORP removed 60,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,320
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 54,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,668
