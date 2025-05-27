$AEON stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AEON stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,494,499 of trading volume.

$AEON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AEON:

$AEON insiders have traded $AEON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOST FISCHER has made 3 purchases buying 170,000 shares for an estimated $84,550 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AEON stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $AEON on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.