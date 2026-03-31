AEON Posts Net Loss In FY25; Plans To Request BPD Type 2b Meeting For ABP-450 In 2026; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON), a biopharmaceutical company, announced financial results for the full year 2025, reflecting a net loss compared to a profit in the prior year. In addition, the firm provided a business update.

Following the news, AEON is plunging 16.12% at $0.83 in the premarket.

Company Profile

AEON is advancing its lead asset ABP-450 (PrabotulinumtoxinA) as a biosimilar to BOTOX (OnabotulinumtoxinA) to achieve full-label U.S. market entry.

Notably, ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus, Inc., under the name Jeuveau.

ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical and the product is approved as a biosimilar in India, Mexico, and the Philippines.

AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for ABP-450's therapeutic indications in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories.

Full Year 2025 Results

AEON for the full year 2025 incurred a net loss of $39.22 million or $3.95 per share compared to a net income of $42.01 million or $72.93 per share in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.0 million.

Including the $4.2 million in proceeds from the PIPE financing closing in January 2026, the company's cash resources are expected to fund its operating plan into the third quarter of 2026.

Upcoming Milestones

During the January 2026 meeting, the FDA reviewed AEON's proposed analytical similarity strategy under the 351(k) biosimilar pathway and provided feedback supporting the planned development approach.

AEON believes the feedback provides a clear framework for the remaining analytical components of its biosimilar development program and that it plans to complete the majority of its analytical comparability program in 2026.

AEON also expects to request a BPD Type 2b meeting in 2026 to discuss the next phase of the development program to support approval of ABP-450 as a biosimilar to BOTOX across all approved therapeutic indications.

AEON has traded between $0.38 and $1.45 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.98, down 14.70%

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