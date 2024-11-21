News & Insights

Aeon Metals Ltd. Faces Crucial Creditor Vote

November 21, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Aeon Metals Ltd. (AU:AML) has released an update.

Aeon Metals Ltd. is at a critical juncture as creditors prepare to vote on the future of the company following its administration. The proposed deeds of company arrangement aim to restructure the company, contingent upon court approval for share transfers. This decision could significantly impact the company’s financial standing and investor interests.

