Aeon Metals Defers Financial Reports Amid Administration

November 19, 2024 — 10:40 pm EST

Aeon Metals Ltd. (AU:AML) has released an update.

Aeon Metals Ltd. has deferred its financial reporting obligations and Annual General Meeting due to the appointment of administrators. The company is utilizing ASIC relief to postpone these responsibilities, with full year accounts not being filed for the period ending 30 June 2024. Aeon’s securities remain suspended from trading, ensuring no market activity occurs without full disclosure of the company’s financial status.

