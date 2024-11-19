Aeon Metals Defers Financial Reports Amid Administration

Aeon Metals Ltd. (AU:AML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Aeon Metals Ltd. has deferred its financial reporting obligations and Annual General Meeting due to the appointment of administrators. The company is utilizing ASIC relief to postpone these responsibilities, with full year accounts not being filed for the period ending 30 June 2024. Aeon’s securities remain suspended from trading, ensuring no market activity occurs without full disclosure of the company’s financial status.

For further insights into AU:AML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.