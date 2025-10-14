Aeon H1 Profit, Revenue Climb

(RTTNews) - Aeon Co. (AONNY, 8267.T), the Japanese retail major, Tuesday reported higher profit for its first half compared to last year driven by increased revenue across all its segments.

For the first half, the company reported profit attributable to owners of the parent company up 9.1 percent to 4 billion yen, higher than 3 billion yen the earlier year.

The retailer's operating profit also surged by 19.8 percent to 118.1 billion yen from 98.6 billion yen a year ago.

The company's operating revenue grew 3.8 percent to 5.19 trillion yen an improvement from 5 trillion yen last year.

For the full year, Aeon now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 40 billion yen or up 47.2 percent from last year. Operating profit to be up 11.5 percent to 250 billion yen, and operating revenue to be 10.5 trillion yen increase by 3.6 percent year-over-year from last year.

Further, the company plans to pay Interim dividend of 20 yen and an year-end dividend of 7 yen.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the stock was trading at 2.65 percent at 1878.5 Yen.

