AEON Credit Service Sets Date for Financial Review

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on December 19, 2024, to approve the unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending November 30, 2024. This meeting is crucial for investors keeping an eye on the company’s financial health and potential market moves. Stay tuned for insights into AEON Credit’s financial performance which could impact its stock trajectory.
