Aeon Co., - Depositary Receipt () (AONNY) Price Target Increased by 6.71% to 18.13

The average one-year price target for Aeon Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:AONNY) has been revised to 18.13 / share. This is an increase of 6.71% from the prior estimate of 16.99 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.03 to a high of 24.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.29% from the latest reported closing price of 21.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeon Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AONNY is 0.00%, a decrease of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.24% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

