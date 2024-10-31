News & Insights

AEON Co. Forms Strategic Alliance with Keisei Electric

October 31, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

AEON Co (JP:8267) has released an update.

AEON Co. has announced a strategic alliance with Keisei Electric Railway, disposing of treasury stock through a third-party allotment to foster regional community development and share mutual assets. This partnership aims to enhance local infrastructure, combining commercial, transportation, and leisure services, thereby boosting local economy and employment. The capital alliance will involve mutual shareholding, solidifying a stable and trustful relationship between the two companies.

